BCSO to provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is expected to hear from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on the recent deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday. The shooting happened one week ago on Louisiana and Alameda.

Deputies say they encountered a man with a gun who shot at them, so they returned fire, killing him. A protest calling for an end to the use of deadly force by law enforcement also took place at the scene of the shooting.

BCSO will provide an update on the officer-involved shooting at 10 a.m.

Related Coverage: