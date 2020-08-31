BCSO to provide update on deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is expected to hear from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on the recent deadly officer-involved shooting on Monday. The shooting happened one week ago on Louisiana and Alameda.

Deputies say they encountered a man with a gun who shot at them, so they returned fire, killing him. A protest calling for an end to the use of deadly force by law enforcement also took place at the scene of the shooting.

BCSO will provide an update on the officer-involved shooting at 10 a.m.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss