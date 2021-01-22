BCSO to launch body camera program

Watch the news conference live on this page at 10 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and community and technology partners will launch the county’s first body-worn camera program at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 22. KRQE News 13 will stream the event live on this page.

The program will implement Utility, Inc.’s BodyWorn camera technology. According to BCSO, the five-year, $3.1 million contract with the company includes equipping deputies with BodyWorn cameras which are embedded into the deputies’ uniforms to prevent them from detaching in addition to RocketloT in-car video communications.

