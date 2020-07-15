BCSO to hold press conference on body cameras on Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg BCSD BCSO logo Bernalillo County sheriff_1520203790014

(KRQE/File Photo) BCSD BCSO logo Bernalillo County sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 regarding body camera solutions and technology. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

On July 7, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that requires New Mexico police officers to wear body cameras in order to prevent unlawful use of force and to improve accountability measures in cases of inappropriate excessive force. The requirement applies to city police, county sheriff’s agencies, state police, and the Department of Public Safety.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss