BCSO to hold press conference on body cameras on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15 regarding body camera solutions and technology.

On July 7, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that requires New Mexico police officers to wear body cameras in order to prevent unlawful use of force and to improve accountability measures in cases of inappropriate excessive force. The requirement applies to city police, county sheriff’s agencies, state police, and the Department of Public Safety.

