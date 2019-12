ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details Monday about the recent deputy-involved shooting.

According to BCSO, the shooting happened after a deputy made a traffic stop in the Walgreens parking lot near Coors and Central just after 8 p.m. on November 30.

The deputy requested backup, reportedly “perceived a threat,” then shot a person in the vehicle, according to BCSO. There were three people in the car at the time.

