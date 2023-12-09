ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday evening, a shooting killed one teen, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) stated. The incident reportedly took place at Atrisco Heritage High School.

BCSO said a shooting was reported at the school around 9:42 p.m., and a 16-year-old died.

Albuquerque Public Schools Police responded to the incident originally, but BCSO eventually took over the investigation.

“Our investigators are actively working to understand the full scope of this incident. In relation to this case, another juvenile, also 16 years old, has been detained and is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the juvenile victim. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to a factual and thorough investigation of this matter. We appreciate the community’s support as we proceed with our inquiries.” Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

All Saturday basketball games at Atrisco Heritage High School have been canceled.