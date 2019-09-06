BCSO takes ‘Get Up’ challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is the latest to join in on the ‘Get Up Challenge.’

The song by Blanco Brown has become the latest viral hit. The dance challenge, which some have been using as a fundraiser, features everyone from dads to daughters to whole teams of people dancing along with the beat.

The sheriff’s office video was recorded at the Isleta Amphitheater and posted to their Facebook page saying their partners in crime have some moves.

Click here to watch the full video.