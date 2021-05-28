BCSO takes elderly man into custody following series of crashes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elderly man is in custody Friday night after deputies say he drove the wrong way crashing into other cars. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says the man was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Louisiana at Paseo del Norte.

When deputies tried to stop him, they say he kept going, hitting cars and causing other cars to swerve out of his way. Deputies used a pit maneuver but the driver continued to ram cars including a deputy’s car at the gas station at the intersection of Louisiana and San Antonio.

BCSO says the man was disoriented and thought he was in Rio Rancho. No word on what charges he might face.