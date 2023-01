ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.

No other information has been released about the fire or damaged power lines.