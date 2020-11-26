BCSO signs $3.8M body camera agreement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is outfitting its whole force with body cameras. The Sheriff’s Department signed a five-year deal with a Georgia-based company Utility Incorporated for 363 body cameras, front and rear cruiser HD cams for 148 patrol cars, and communication hubs for back at the station.

“This is a historic step for Bernalillo County and the protection of our deputies and the citizens of the county,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a news release from the county. “The county is fulfilling the state legal requirement of body-worn cameras while ensuring that interactions between law enforcement staff and those they contact are recorded for the protection of all.”

The $3.8 million agreement also includes training and equipment maintenance for five years. For years Sheriff Manny Gonzales has been vocally opposed to body cameras but the state law went into effect in September requiring all law enforcement agencies to have them. The cameras are expected to arrive on Dec. 7.

According to the same news release, the contract monetary agreement is as follows:

Equipment hardware/software $3,627,581

New Mexico gross receipt tax $185,914

New Mexico purchase agreement fee $36,276

Subtotal $3,849,770

