BCSO Sheriff Manuel Gonzales to meet with President Trump, General Barr at White House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff is scheduled to meet with President Trump and Attorney General William Barr at the White House on Wednesday, July 22. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says the meeting will include a discussion on BCSO’s efforts to combat crime in Albuquerque as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

The Attorney General launched the initiative in December, sending in more federal agents and federal funding to work with local law enforcement to arrest and prosecute the most dangerous violent offenders. The operation focused on crime in Albuquerque and Baltimore, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Memphis, and Milwaukee.

BCSO states Sheriff Gonzales will update residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County on his meeting after he returns to New Mexico.

