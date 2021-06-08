BCSO shares hugs with Louisiana girl as part of her nationwide mission of love

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Louisiana girl is showing law enforcement agents that they are loved with a mission spanning thousands of miles from state to state. Four years into her travels, the Rosalyn ‘love train’ finally rolled into Albuquerque.

Story continues below

The project started four years ago when five police officers in Dallas, Texas were shot and killing during an ambush. Then seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin set out to show love and support to law enforcement by hugging officers in every state. Now 11-years-old, Baldwin’s mission remains the same.

“Well, they really do need it… through all this pain. So, I want to assure them that they’re important by giving hugs,” Rosalyn said.

Tuesday, Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies were finally on the receiving end of one of Rosalyn’s famous hugs. Rosalyn gave lines of deputies hugs and a special sticker. The trip was Rosalyn’s first time in the southwest. “I’d never been to New Mexico… I think it’s amazing,” Rosalyn said.

BCSO didn’t want her to leave empty-handed, so they made Rosalyn an honorary deputy sheriff. Rosalyn has 14 states left to visit.