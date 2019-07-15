BCSO seizes 40lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has seized over 40 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Sunday.

BCSO says around 8:10 a.m. a deputy pulled over a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 149. Authorities say the deputy recognized a strong odor coming from the inside of the vehicle and upon investigation discovered 40 pounds of marijuana.

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Renaldo Duncan who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Duncan was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.