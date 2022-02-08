ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone they believe tried to help the man killed in a crash on the Sandia Crest Rd. It happened during last week’s storm when a truck veered off the road and fell 100 ft. down the mountain.

Thirty-one-year-old David Hunter was killed and another person injured. Investigators with the sheriff’s office say they have learned a man went up to the crashed truck and tried to help Hunter, but they do not know who that man is. They are asking him to come forward to help with the investigation.