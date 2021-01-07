BCSO seeking public’s help in locating missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Jessica Parra, 12, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the area of Sunset Rd. SW and Central Ave.

Parra is four-foot eleven-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and dyed blonde hair with brown roots. Officials say the circumstances involved in Parra’s disappearance lead them to be concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information leading to Parra’s safe return home is asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000