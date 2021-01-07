BCSO seeking public’s help in locating missing juvenile

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Jessica Parra, 12, was last seen on Jan. 6 in the area of Sunset Rd. SW and Central Ave.

Parra is four-foot eleven-inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and dyed blonde hair with brown roots. Officials say the circumstances involved in Parra’s disappearance lead them to be concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information leading to Parra’s safe return home is asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES