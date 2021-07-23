BCSO searching river for person who may have been thrown off jet ski

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person along the Rio Grande. Deputies responded to a jet ski with no rider. Several crews are on the scene at the river and Paseo del Norte to search for the person who they say may have been thrown off.

This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

