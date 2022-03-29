ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has established a perimeter between Coors Blvd and Isleta Blvd in an attempt to locate multiple suspects that fled a vehicle after shooting at deputies Tuesday morning.

A shelter in place was initiated at Los Padillas Elementary School, Pajarito Elementary School and Polk Middle School. BCSO says the suspects are armed and dangerous. They are also asking people to avoid the area. No other information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and we will provide more information as it is released.