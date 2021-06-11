BCSO searching for man who shot at deputy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Bernalillo County Deputy. BCSO says on May 27, Ryan Dunn from Las Vegas, Nevada began following a deputy from I-40 and Coors to I-25.

They say he was driving recklessly and even cut off the deputy. When the deputy exited onto Gibson, BCSO says Dunn opened fire on the interstate, hitting the deputy’s patrol unit. The deputy was not hurt.

They later found the pickup Dunn was driving after he had already traveled back to Las Vegas. Deputies say evidence, including cell phone data, connected him to the shooting. He’s facing a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.