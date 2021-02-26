BCSO searches for missing 14-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Suzanna Hernandez. BCSO reports Suzanna was last seen on February 21, 2021, in the area of Sanchez Road and Second Street in northwest Albuquerque.

Due to her prolonged disappearance, authorities are concerned for her safety. Suzanna is five-feet-six-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the BCSO dispatch at 505-798-7000.