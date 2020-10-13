BCSO searches for missing 10-year-old

Santiago Sanchez (image courtesy BCSO)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 10-year-old Santiago Sanchez. BCSO reports that he was last seen on October 12, 2020 and was wearing camouflage pants and a black “Jaws” shirt.

He was last seen in the area of Stella Lane and Stella Road in southwest Albuquerque. Authorities say the circumstances involved in Sanchez’ disappearance leads law enforcement to be concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911 or 505-798-7000 to contact BCSO dispatch.

