BCSO searches for endangered missing man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing 43-year-old Douglas Hatfield who was last seen on January 29, 2020. Douglas was seen in the area of Juan Tabo Boulevard and Central.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black baseball cap, and blue jeans. Douglas is five-feet-five inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

BCSO reports that due to ongoing concerns for Douglas’ safety, anyone with information in this case is asked to call 911 or BCSO dispatch at 505-798-7000.