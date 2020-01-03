BCSO searches for endangered missing 69-year-old

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Jonathan Yazzie (courtesy BCSO)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old.

BCSO reports that Jonathan Yazzie was last seen on Friday, January 3 in the area of Old Coors Blvd. and Bridge Blvd. Jonathan is Native American, has grey hair, brown eyes and is six-feet tall and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities say Jonathan’s need for medical attention has led law enforcement to be concerned for his safety. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call 911 or BCSO dispatch at 505-797-7000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞