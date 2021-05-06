BCSO search for missing 5-year-old boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing five-year-old boy. BCSO has issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile Alert for five-year-old Mario Hernandez.

BCSO says Hernandez was last seen May 6 in the South Valley with this mother, Nancy Flores, who does not have custody. BCSO says Hernandez was last seen wearing a red spider shirt, gray shorts with red stripes, and black shoes. Hernandez is three feet, six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

BCSO says if you see Hernandez call BCSO at 505-798-7000 or dial 911.