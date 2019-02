David Armas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating David Armas.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Feb. 3 in the area of Isleta and Rio Bravo. Armas's ongoing need for medical attention leads law enforcement to be concerned for his safety.

Armas is 5-foot-3, has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call a detective at (505) 975-6909.