ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One day after announcing that they had secured their defensive player of the year, Kalen Ryden, through 2023, New Mexico United put the lock on their offensive player of the year from last season, Amando Moreno. The talented forward has been extended through the 2023 season.

Since coming from the Chicago Fire in 2020, Moreno has led New Mexico in goals scored at 8, shots with 38, and shots on target at 24. "I think it was a big decision for me because I don't think, if I go to any other team right now, I would have the possibility to win a championship," said Moreno. "You know, other than staying here."