BCSO responds to call of man holding woman hostage for days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected kidnapping after receiving a call about a woman being held hostage in Albuquerque for days.

BCSO responded to a call late last night in the 100 block of Ortega Road, near Paseo del Norte and Alameda. That’s where they say they got a report 37-year-old Joseph McDonald had been keeping the woman.

The victim showed signs of trauma and injuries from bondage. McDonald is charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery on a household member and aggravated assault.

