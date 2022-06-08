ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department deployed its helicopter to rescue a 14-year-old injured in an ATV crash. It happened June 5 in a remote area between Albuquerque and Route 66 Casino.

Deputies and firefighters were already on scene tending to the teen when the helicopter arrived. They put the teen on a backboard and loaded him on the chopper. The pilot then flew back into the city and met with an ambulance to transport them to the hospital. The teen’s condition was not released.