BCSO requesting help of public in search for missing Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Louis Garcia. He was last seen on August 23 wearing a tan short-sleeved shirt and tan pants in the area of Central Avenue and I-25.

Garcia is in possible need of medical attention and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. He is Hispanic with brown eyes, grey hair, weighs 198 lbs., and is 5’10”. If anyone has any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or (505) 798-7000.