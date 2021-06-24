BCSO responding to fatal crash at Coors and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths at the intersection of Coors Blvd. and Arenal Rd. Thursday evening. Coors northbound and southbound is closed in the area.
They are asking nearby drivers be cautious and aware of first responders on the road. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
#TrafficAlert we are on scene of a double fatal, vehicle crash at the intersection of Coors Blvd & Arenal Rd. All lanes of north & southbound Coors Blvd are closed in the area. Seek alternate route. Drive safe & be cautious of first responders on the road. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/lZks2BeVo7— BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) June 25, 2021