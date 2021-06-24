BCSO responding to fatal crash at Coors and Arenal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tod Brown is ready to work on his new team. The new Univerity of New Mexico Lobos baseball coach will be in the Duke City throughout the weekend, getting things in order. Brown has already had success re-recruiting some of the Lobos that had entered the transfer portal.

Now he has his eyes on local talent and bordering states. Brown can rely on some of his connections throughout the southwest to make the process better. "I have a lot of players, former players that I coached at Arizona were in high school and then a lot of my teammates in Arizona as well have reached out," said Brown. "Now they're running travel ball teams, they're high school coaches and junior college coaches. So, a lot of those guys have reached out and they're going to help in the process of letting me know names of some of players that they think can be good fits here."