BCSO releases images from explosion scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming out of the University of New Mexico back in 2006 offensive lineman Ryan Cook didn't know what NFL Draft Day would bring. He just felt good about his chances of getting selected.

"I didn't realize I was going to get drafted as high as I did," said Cook. "Being the 51st overall pick was an exciting moment in time. I thought I was going to get drafted fourth, maybe early fifth round, but the odds where in my favor that day and somebody took a chance." The Minnesota Vikings took that chance, taking Cook in the second round. He played with the Vikings until 2010, helping to pave the way for running back Adrian Peterson to do something special and create a lifelong memory.