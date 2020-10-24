BCSO release Body-Worn device update for week of Oct. 23

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales announced the 12th Body-Worn Device Update from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 – Captain Kingsbury began developing an implementation plan for the cameras.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 – Captain Kingsbury examined recent uniform changes and vendor options for mounting a body camera device. The county procurement office reviewed a vendor cost contract. Undersheriff Koren received a copy of a State of New Mexico price agreement with Body-Worn by Utility from Deputy County Manager Lisa Sedillo-White.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 – Undersheriff Koren a price agreement for body cameras to the BCSO’s working group.
  • Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 – a remote meeting was held regarding the body camera project discussing staffing needs, funding strategy, and implementation planning. In attendance was Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, Undersheriff Koren, Undersheriff Covington, County Manager Julie Morgas-Baca, Deputy County manager Lisa Sedillo-White, Deputy County manager Shirley Regin, and Chief of Staff Clay Campbell. The vendor will be contacted for pricing information regarding any revisions to the amount of work discussed during the meeting.
  • Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 – BCSO posted a weekly update on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss