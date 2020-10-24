BCSO release Body-Worn device update for week of Oct. 23

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, Sheriff Manuel Gonzales announced the 12th Body-Worn Device Update from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.
- Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 – Captain Kingsbury began developing an implementation plan for the cameras.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 – Captain Kingsbury examined recent uniform changes and vendor options for mounting a body camera device. The county procurement office reviewed a vendor cost contract. Undersheriff Koren received a copy of a State of New Mexico price agreement with Body-Worn by Utility from Deputy County Manager Lisa Sedillo-White.
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 – Undersheriff Koren a price agreement for body cameras to the BCSO’s working group.
- Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 – a remote meeting was held regarding the body camera project discussing staffing needs, funding strategy, and implementation planning. In attendance was Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, Undersheriff Koren, Undersheriff Covington, County Manager Julie Morgas-Baca, Deputy County manager Lisa Sedillo-White, Deputy County manager Shirley Regin, and Chief of Staff Clay Campbell. The vendor will be contacted for pricing information regarding any revisions to the amount of work discussed during the meeting.
- Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 – BCSO posted a weekly update on Facebook.
