ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over a year after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Metro 2 helicopter crashed and killed four, the department says they are now resuming air patrols.

Following the 2022 helicopter crash, BCSO says they overhauled and updated their air unit. With New training and policies, they are relaunching operations as of December 12.

Their helicopter named Metro 1, an A-Star B3 helicopter, will be used exclusively for law enforcement operations such as patrols and incident response, the sheriff’s office says. They’ll also work joint operations with the Albuquerque Police Department’s air unit.

BCSO is also getting another helicopter soon, which they are naming Metro 4. They will also begin using their Cessna airplane, named Metro 3, for training only.