ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The crash happened on Montano Rd. between Edith Blvd and Edmon Rd.

BCSO says the pedestrian suffered great bodily harm and was taken to the hospital. Montano was closed Tuesday night while deputies investigated, the road has since been reopened. There is no information on the condition of the pedestrian or what led to the crash.