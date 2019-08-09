BCSO participates in warrant roundup in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People in downtown Albuquerque may have noticed a lot of Bernalillo County deputies Thursday as they worked to conduct a warrant roundup.

The sheriff’s office reports the county has roughly 71,000 outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrants and approximately 5,000 outstanding felony arrest warrants. In their effort to target crime, Thursday’s roundup resulted in 23 felony, 6 misdemeanor arrests, and one recovered stolen vehicle.

Deputies also seized 11 grams of heroin and 39 grams of methamphetamine.