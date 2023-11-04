ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in a vandalism case on Saturday.

In the neighborhoods of Ventana Ranch and Paradise Hills, authorities said over 28 vehicles were shot at by unknown assailants between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials believe the suspects were driving a white or silver sedan. They think it’s possibly a Hyundai, Honda, or Kia.

Police estimate over $17,000 in damages.

Officials ask anyone with damaged vehicles to contact Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to leave a report.