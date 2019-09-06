BCSO operation leads to 51 felony, 25 misdemeanor arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff Manny Gonzales says 76 arrests were made in a recent operation.

The sheriff’s department focused on the Nob Hill and Highlands neighborhoods after calls from residents and businesses for help cleaning up the criminal element. In total, deputies made 51 felony arrests and 25 misdemeanor arrests. They also collected 45 pounds of meth and three pounds of heroin.

The sheriff says pulling dangerous people off the streets is easier when citizens have a connection with law enforcement — something they’re building in a new partnership with a local business coalition.

“If we empower them with the resources that we have, then we’re gonna be able to make strides that we’ve never made before,” Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said.

The sheriff’s office says it plans to continue these operations.