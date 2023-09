ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are launching a homicide investigating after one person was found dead in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday morning.

BCSO says one person was found dead near Central Ave. and 114th St. They say the person was beyond-life saving measures. Details are limited and no other information on the incident has been released. Central Ave. is closed in both directions at 114th St. while BCSO investigates.