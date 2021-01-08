BCSO now equipped with body cameras and dash cams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of pushback, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is now outfitted with body cams. The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, 100 deputy units are now equipped with dash cams and 160 deputies have been outfitted and trained on using their body cameras.

The goal is to have the entire department trained in the next few months. Sheriff Manny Gonzales has long opposed the use of lapel cameras but the state legislature passed a new law last year requiring them statewide.

