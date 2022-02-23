ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say a man shot and killed in the South Valley last week was likely a home invader. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home near Coors Blvd. and Arenal Rd. on February 16 where they found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound.

BCSO says they believe the woman was the victim. The sheriff’s office has identified the man as Gerardo Lopez who is suspected to have been the robber.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.