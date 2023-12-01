ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing family who is possibly in New Mexico. Seven children are missing, and BCSO says the children may be with their mother, Sabrina Smith, who also goes by Sabrina Atkinson, or their father, David Rutledge.

Officials say the family drives a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with a New Mexico chili license plate, number BGCD25. They are known to frequently be in Tijeras or Albuquerque. Sabrina Smith/Atkinson and the children were last seen in North Royalton, Ohio, on Oct. 3, just before 3:30 p.m., but they are believed to be in New Mexico.

Courtesy: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office

The seven kids are listed below:

Elijah Rutledge, Male, White, 9 years old, blue eyes, 4’10” height

Amber Rutledge, Female, White, 7 years, hazel eyes, 4’1″ height

Maya Rutledge Female, White, 5 years old, brown eyes, 3’6″ height

Aaliyah Rutledge Female, White, 11 years old, blue eyes, 5’7” height

David Rutledge Jr., Male, White 3 years old hazel eyes, 2’10” height,

Bella Rutledge, Female White 1-year-old, brown eyes, 2.5 ft. height

Rosie Rutledge, Female, White 1 year old brown eyes, 2.5 ft height

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 505-798-7000.