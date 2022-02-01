ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located two lost hikers in the Sandia Mountains Tuesday evening, just in time as a winter storm is expected to hit.

According to a recent tweet from BCSO, the hikers were assisted off the mountain by search and rescue ground crews with Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council, APD Open Space, and New Mexico Search & Rescue.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE news 13 will provide updates as they become available.