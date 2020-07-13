News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

BCSO launches new smartphone app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office announced the launch of its new smartphone app on Monday, July 13. The department reports the app offers a new way for BCSO to connect with residents and visitors and is a way for BCSO to receive information from the community.

App users will be able to submit tips, access COVID-19 resources, browse recent arrests, view the most wanted criminals in the county, read press releases, and more. The app is free to download and is available in the App Store and Google Play. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office app was created by TheSheriffApp.com that specializes in mobile app development for public safety organizations across the United States.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

