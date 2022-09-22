ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nordy – the K-9 with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office stabbed earlier this month by a suspect is back on the job.

Nordy was stabbed with an 8-inch knife while trying to get a suspect out of a trailer. His partner, Deputy Greg Martinez – says he’s back to work after making a full recovery. “Today is going to be Nordy’s official day back to work where we’ll start deploying him on calls. We’ve done some prior training to make sure he’s up to the work and he’s ready to go,” said Deputy Martinez.

Nordy was injured at a SWAT scene on September 2nd. Deputies say 40-year-old Jebrene Garcia had broken into a trailer and threatened the people inside. They say she grew aggressive with the SWAT team so they sent Nordy into the home.

They say a short time later he ran out with an 8-inch knife in his back. The injury required some stitches, healing, and rest.

His handler says they did do some additional training, since the injury, to make sure Nordy was ready to return to duty. Deputy Martinez is excited to hit the streets with him again. “Nordy has probably been one of the easiest dogs to train that I’ve had and…he’s only going to get more experience and he’s only going to be that much better of a dog because of his ability to learn,” he shared.

Nordy finished his K-9 Academy in April and he’s now getting additional training to become a bomb dog.

Jebrene Garcia, the woman who stabbed Nordy – was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, resisting and evading an officer, injury to a police dog, and aggravated assault on a peace officer.