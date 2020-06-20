BCSO issues Silver Alert for Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing Albuquerque man.
Joe Lovato, 74, was last seen on June 19 wearing a blue hoodie, jeans, and gray tennis shoes in the area of Isleta and Centro Familiar. He is Hispanic with brown eyes, black hair, weighs 130 pounds, and is 5’4″.
Lovato has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes and there is concern for his safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (505) 798-7000.
