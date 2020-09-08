BCSO issues Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 40-year-old man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 40-year-old man. BCSO says Salvador Moreno was last seen on September 6, 2020, headed to the area of Tramway and Central and Northeast Heights.

Moreno is 5’5″ tall with hazel eyes and brown hair, weighing 150 pounds. BCSO says Moreno was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark jean shorts, and tennis shoes. BCSO says Moreno’s possible medical needs lead law enforcement to be concerned for his health and safety. BCSO says anyone with information to call 505-798-7000 or 911.