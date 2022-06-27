ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force.

They had tracked him down after he disappeared from a halfway house a month ago. He was serving the last few months of a federal sentence following a conviction of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.