ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the south valley early Saturday evening.

BCSO says it happened around 6 at Rio Bravo and Isleta Boule. Both east and westbound lanes of Isleta were shut down while deputies investigated. The pedestrian was taken to UNMH in unknown condition. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.