BCSO investigating fatal crash near South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene of a crash near Isleta Blvd. and Shadyside Dr. Upon arrival, a female driver of one of the vehicles involved had died on the scene.

Isleta is closed between Saunders Rd. and Barcelona Rd. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide details as they become available.

