ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are investigating a decaying body found in the mesa north of 114th St and Central Ave. According to a tweet, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered by a group of Falcon hunters.

Story continues below

Officials say they are currently investigating it as a suspicious death. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.