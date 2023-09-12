ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man and a woman in their 20s were found dead inside a home in Albuquerque on Monday, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest Javier Almanza, 27, and Hannah Slaven, 21, died as a result of a possible murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies responded to the home located on the 2100 block of Anthony Pl. SW around 7 a.m. for a welfare check.

When deputies arrived, they found the home unlocked and Almanza and Slaven dead inside. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and CSI detectives are investigating.