Nashville Rd is closed west of Isleta Blvd to Gatewood Ave, due to an investigation of possible explosives in the area. Photo courtesy of Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating possible explosives near Isleta Blvd and Bridge Blvd.

According to a tweet from BCSO, Nashville Ave. is closed west of Isleta Blvd. They also say Isleta Blvd is closed in both directions at Nashville Ave. Deputies are investigating the area and residents are being asked to shelter in place.

No other information has been released at this time.